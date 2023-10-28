Nighat Dad joins UN Secretary General’s Highlevel Advisory Board on Artificial Intelligence

ISLAMABAD - Digital Rights Foundation’s (DRF) Executive Director, Nighat Dad has joined the United Nations Secretary General’s high-level advisory board on Artificial Intelligence along with esteemed distinguished individuals from across the globe. The board will address the overarching theme of addressing global governance of AI. The AI advisory body’s interim recommendations by the end of the year will focus on three main areas which will be the international governance of AI and generative AI and shared understanding of risks and challenges associated with deployment of these technologies. According to a news release, the body will also be addressing key opportunities and enablers for leveraging AI to accelerate the delivery of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations. Sharing her delight in being part of the advisory board, Nighat Dad highlighted, “I am honored to serve on this high-level advisory board focused on the emerging field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), which brings opportunities yet presents significant challenges.