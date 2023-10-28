NUML’s ‘Ilmi Bethak’ event marks scholarly collaboration on China

ISLAMABAD-In accordance with the academic traditions of National University of Modern Languages, a scholarly assembly known as the ‘Ilmi Bethak’ serves as an informal yet structured platform for knowledge sharing.

Distinguished faculty members from the Department of Accounting and Finance and the Department of International Relations, with oversight from the Rector NUML, thoughtfully organized this forum.

The gathering orchestrated under the aegis of this illustrious ‘Ilmi Bethak,’ hosted two distinguished guest speakers: Professor Fateh Muhammad Malik and senior journalist Sabookh Syed.

Under Ilmi Bethak, a collaboration between students and faculty members bore the fruit of two Urdu publications dedicated to the subject of China. The titles of these seminal works are ‘Understanding Rising China’ and ‘How China Eradicated Extreme Poverty: From Mao to Now.’

The production of these texts was made possible through the funding extended by the Confucius Institute Islamabad (CII) and the Beijing Language and Culture University, under the supervision of the esteemed Prof. Dr. Zhang Wei, Vice President of CII.

Professor Fateh Muhammad Malik, an authority in the realm of historical and international relations, enlightened the audience on the long-standing bilateral relationship between Pakistan and China.

He underscored the imperative for youth to foster people-to-people bonds within the context of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the Belt and Road Initiative. Furthermore, he emphasized the invaluable role that the Confucius Institute Islamabad can play in shaping a better and shared future between two nations.

Professor Malik graciously conferred certificates of recognition upon the contributors to the aforementioned publications. Sabookh Syed, a distinguished speaker in his own right, shared his profound insights on the significance of knowledge and cultural comprehension in nurturing the enduring and fruitful relationship between Pakistan and China.