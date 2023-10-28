Oct 27 dark day in history: CM Baqar

KARACHI-Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Retd.) Maqbool Baqar has said that October 27, 1947, was a dark day in human history when India oppressed the people of Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Today, we reiterate our commitment to Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and political and diplomatic support, he said adding that despite the passage of 76 years, the people of IIOJK were suffering from the oppression of the Indian government, which is condemned. Baqar said that Kashmiris were losing their innocent children for the sake of fighting for their rights. He said that India was using new tactics every day to suppress the voice of Kashmiris.

The CM said that the United Nations should support IIOJK brothers and sisters against Indian state oppression. The United Nations and the international community should play their role in freeing Kashmiris from Indian oppression.