Pak pavilion opens at Sichuan agricultural expo

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistani pavilion was unveiled as the guest of honour at the 9th Sichuan Agricultural Expo held at Chengdu, on Friday.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony was graced by dignitaries including Pakistani Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, Dr. Farheed Iqbal, secretary of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), and acting consul general of Pakistan in Chengdu, Agha Hunain Abbas Khan, Gwadar Pro reported.
Addressing the ceremony, the ambassador underscored the close cooperation between Pakistan and Sichuan, and lauded the province’s economic and societal advancements, particularly in the agricultural realm.
The pavilion showcased Pakistan’s rich agricultural heritage, featuring distinctive handicrafts, fresh produce, and other agricultural products.
The exposition also painted a picture of Pakistan’s captivating natural scenery, portraying a promising land of agricultural abundance and opportunities.
Beyond the exhibit, the Pakistani Consulate in Chengdu organised complementary sessions focusing on the agricultural sector’s investment and financial viability in Pakistan.
These activities portrayed a fertile ground for furthering agricultural collaborations, extending an olive branch for deeper engagements between Pakistan and Sichuan.
The three-day expo, a confluence of agricultural achievements and innovative technologies, witnessed participation from 20 countries and 31 provinces of China, with over 3000 enterprises marking their presence.