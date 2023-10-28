Pak pavilion opens at Sichuan agricultural expo

ISLAMABAD - The Paki­stani pavilion was unveiled as the guest of honour at the 9th Sichuan Agricultural Expo held at Chengdu, on Friday.

The ribbon-cutting ceremo­ny was graced by dignitaries including Pakistani Ambassa­dor to China, Moin ul Haque, Dr. Farheed Iqbal, secretary of the Trade Development Authori­ty of Pakistan (TDAP), and act­ing consul general of Pakistan in Chengdu, Agha Hunain Abbas Khan, Gwadar Pro reported.

Addressing the ceremony, the ambassador underscored the close cooperation between Pa­kistan and Sichuan, and lauded the province’s economic and so­cietal advancements, particular­ly in the agricultural realm.

The pavilion showcased Pa­kistan’s rich agricultural herit­age, featuring distinctive handi­crafts, fresh produce, and other agricultural products.

The exposition also painted a picture of Pakistan’s captivat­ing natural scenery, portraying a promising land of agricultural abundance and opportunities.

Beyond the exhibit, the Pa­kistani Consulate in Cheng­du organised complementary sessions focusing on the agricul­tural sector’s investment and fi­nancial viability in Pakistan.

These activities portrayed a fertile ground for further­ing agricultural collaborations, extending an olive branch for deeper engagements between Pakistan and Sichuan.

The three-day expo, a conflu­ence of agricultural achievements and innovative technologies, wit­nessed participation from 20 countries and 31 provinces of Chi­na, with over 3000 enterprises marking their presence.