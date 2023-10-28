Pakistan embassy in Beijing observes Kashmir Black Day

BEIJING - The Embassy of Pakistan orga­nized an event on Friday to ob­serve the Kashmir Black Day as 76 years ago, on 27 October 1947, In­dia without any legal justification, forcibly took control of the State of Jammu and Kashmir. Since then, India has continued to blatantly deny the people of Kashmir their right to self-determination as stip­ulated by the United Nations Secu­rity Council resolutions.

During the event, the special messages from the President, the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister of Pakistan were read, underlining Pakistan’s contin­ued political, moral and diplomat­ic commitment and support to the Kashmir cause. Qian Feng, a dis­tinguished Chinese scholar and expert on South Asia, also spoke.

At the event, Deputy Head of Mission, Bilal Mahmood Choud­hary said that Pakistan stood with Kashmiri brothers and sisters who had endured immense suffering under the Indian illegal Occupa­tion of Jammu & Kashmir over the last seven decades.

He reiterated Pakistan’s unwa­vering support for the just cause of the Kashmiri people and called for an immediate end to the hu­man rights violations in IIOJK. The DHM also called upon the in­ternational community to play its rightful role in a peaceful and last­ing resolution of the longstanding Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The Embassy had also arranged a photo exhibition on this occa­sion depicting Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.