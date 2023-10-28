Pakistan to launch operation against illegal foreigners, their facilitators after Oct 31 deadline: Bugti

ISLAMABAD/QUETTA - Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Ahmad Bugti said Friday that non-registered and illegal foreign persons will have to leave Pakistan before deadline.

“We will launch operation against the illegal foreigners including Afghan people after the deadline of Oct 31, he said while talking to a private television channel. In the second phase, he said crackdown will be made against the facilitators of illegal people in Pakistan. Commenting on Afghan people doing business in this country, he said anybody can do business in Pakistan with valid documents. The Caretaker government will facilitate all the foreign investors in Pakistan, he added.

About elections, he said, it is the duty of election commission of Pakistan to announce date for general elections. He said, we will provide security to ECP for holding next elections in a peaceful and transparent manner. In reply to a question about facilities extended to Nawaz Sharif on arrival, he said that Caretaker government had provided maximum security to Ex Prime Minister to avoid any untoward incident on his arrival to hometown. Pakistan has been facing terrorism for the last many years, he added that law enforcement agencies and Pakistan Armed Forces are making all out efforts to maintain peace in the country.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Friday said that the state would implement its decision to deport 1.3 million illegal immigrants with full force and no one would be allowed to enter Pakistan without valid visa.

Addressing a press conference, he said that action would be taken against those who had rented out their properties and provided shelter to illegal immigrants. Jan Achackzai ruled out the news to review the decision taken for the repatriation of undocumented immigrants and said that after the deadline, all relevant institutions will work to deport the unregistered immigrants.

He said that a control center would be established, in which officials of institutions concerns would be present. The government will set up detention centers in Haji Camp Quetta, Chaman and Pishin to accommodate foreign nationals residing in the country without identity documents before deportation to their respective countries, he said and added that the illegal immigrants would be kept at these centres with respect and provided with meals and medical facilities.