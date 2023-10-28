Pakistan, UK vow to enhance bilateral coop

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the United Kingdom yesterday vowed to enhance bilateral cooperation as the top diplomats held telephonic talks. Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani received a telephone call from the UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly where they discussed bilateral cooperation and stressed the importance of high-level engagement and dialogue to further strengthen Pakistan- UK relations, said a Foreign Office statement. The Foreign Minister underlined the strong legacy of bilateral cooperation between the two countries and expressed his desire to jointly craft a more robust and long-term vision for this important bilateral relationship. Foreign Secretary Cleverly appreciated Pakistan for its support and cooperation in facilitating relocation of Afghans sponsored by the UK government. Jilani reiterated Pakistan’s continued commitment to facilitate relocation of Afghans destined for the UK. Foreign Minister Jilani and Secretary Cleverly discussed the situation in Gaza, its impact on regional security and the ensuing humanitarian crisis.