“The people must know before they can act, and there is no educator to compare with the press.”

–Ida B. Wells

Ida B. Wells, a fearless journalist, civil rights activist, and suffragist, left an indelible mark on American history. Born in 1862 in Holly Springs, Mississippi, she became a prominent voice against racial discrimination and violence. Wells’s courageous anti-lynching investigations and writings exposed the brutality faced by African Americans in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Her groundbreaking work, such as “Southern Horrors: Lynch Law in All Its Phases,” contributed significantly to the anti-lynching movement. She also co-founded the NAACP, fighting for racial and gender equality. Ida B. Wells’s unwavering dedication to justice and civil rights continues to inspire activists today.