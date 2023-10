KARACHI - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has partially re­sumed its flight operation after disbursing fuel pay­ments to the Pakistan State Oil (PSO). The national flag carrier operated a lim­ited number of flights after disbursing Rs100 million to the PSO in terms of fuel payments. The PIA admin­istration made the fuel payments for eight inter­national flights. Yesterday, the airline paid Rs70 mil­lion to PSO.