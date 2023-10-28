Saturday, October 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PIA, PSO reach consensus, fuel supply to normalise soon

PIA, PSO reach consensus, fuel supply to normalise soon
Web Desk
3:44 PM | October 28, 2023
National

The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) and Pakistan State Oil (PSO) on Saturday reached a consensus, after which the fuel supply and the schedule of affected flights will start returning to normal.

The PIA spokesperson stated that the protracted dispute between Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has finally been resolved. Meanwhile, in the next few days, the supply of fuel will start running to normal.

As per the PIA spokesperson, the flights that got delayed due to the fuel shortage will start returning to normal.

PIA appreciated the pivotal role played by the top management of PSO for their cooperation regarding resolving the matter.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1698482868.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023