PM Kakar convenes cabinet meeting on Monday

The Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has convened the cabinet meeting on Monday to discuss the political and economic condition of the country.

The cabinet will also approve the Economic Liaison Committee recommendations. It will also validate the ECC decision on the recent surge in the gas tariff and review the progress regarding return of illegal settlers in Pakistan.

The law enforcement agencies will also apprise the federal cabinet about the continuing operations against unlawful economic activities. Besides, the participants will also be apprised of the next month IMF meeting agenda.

The cabinet will also review the law and order situation in Pakistan.