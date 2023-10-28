Saturday, October 28, 2023
PO injured in ‘encounter’

Our Staff Reporter
October 28, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MUZAFFARGARH  -  A proclaimed offender (PO) was injured by the firing of his accomplice in the limits of Rohilla Wali police station on Friday. According to police, the accused Ramzan, alias Sindhi, son of Khuda Baksh, resident of Gandhi Balocha, the suburban town, was being taken to get recovery of stolen goods. In the meantime, while seeing the accused in police custody, his accomplices ambushed the police by opening fire. As a result, fatal injuries were inflicted on the accused being in police custody. All of the accomplices involved in the attack escaped from the scene by taking advantage of the darkness of the night. The PO has received bullet shots in his right leg, and has been shifted to DHQ Hospital for treatment. SHO among other police officials remained safe in the cross-firing, it was said.

