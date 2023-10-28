POA raises breast cancer awareness among women athletes

LAHORE - A special seminar was organized at Sindh Madrasatul Islam University to raise awareness about breast cancer among women athletes, in a collaborative effort between Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Women and Sports Commission, Colgate Palmolive Pakistan, Syed Foundation, and Karachi Sports Foundation. The event was attended by a substantial number of women, coaches, and female teachers. During the seminar, Dr Yusra Parvez addressed the audience and highlighted the critical issue of breast cancer. She revealed that one in every eight women faces the risk of breast cancer in her lifetime, with a tragically high mortality rate in Pakistan. Early detection can save lives, and Colgate Palmolive has been actively contributing to breast cancer awareness campaigns by educating female players and coaches about the disease’s risks and prevention methods. Dr Yusra stressed that early diagnosis significantly improves the chances of survival.
In light of the increasing prevalence of breast cancer in the country, she urged female athletes to undergo regular breast examinations and promptly consult doctors if they notice any symptoms.