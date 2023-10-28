Saturday, October 28, 2023
POA raises breast cancer awareness among women athletes

OUR STAFF REPORT
October 28, 2023
LAHORE - A special seminar was orga­nized at Sindh Madrasatul Is­lam University to raise aware­ness about breast cancer among women athletes, in a collaborative effort between Pakistan Olympic Associa­tion (POA) Women and Sports Commission, Colgate Palmol­ive Pakistan, Syed Foundation, and Karachi Sports Founda­tion. The event was attended by a substantial number of women, coaches, and fe­male teachers. During the seminar, Dr Yusra Parvez addressed the audience and highlighted the criti­cal issue of breast cancer. She revealed that one in every eight women faces the risk of breast cancer in her lifetime, with a tragi­cally high mortality rate in Pakistan. Early detection can save lives, and Colgate Palmolive has been actively contributing to breast can­cer awareness campaigns by educating female players and coaches about the disease’s risks and prevention methods. Dr Yusra stressed that early diagnosis significantly im­proves the chances of survival. 

In light of the increasing prevalence of breast cancer in the country, she urged female athletes to undergo regu­lar breast examinations and promptly consult doctors if they notice any symptoms.

