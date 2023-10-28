Saturday, October 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Police foil bid of Indian gutka supply

APP
October 28, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-District Keamari Police on Friday claimed to have foiled a bid of Indian gutka supply and arrested an involved accused.
According to SSP Keamari, the Mochko police station team acting on a tip-off foiled a bid of gutka supply at the Lucky Chowrangi Hub River Road.
The team recovered 100 packets of Indian gutka which were concealed inside the doors of a car and arrested an accused identified as Abdul Fateh. The hazardous gutka was being delivered to Karachi from Hub, Balochistan. A case had been registered against the accused and further investigations were underway.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023