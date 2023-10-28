Police foil bid of Indian gutka supply

KARACHI-District Keamari Police on Friday claimed to have foiled a bid of Indian gutka supply and arrested an involved accused.

According to SSP Keamari, the Mochko police station team acting on a tip-off foiled a bid of gutka supply at the Lucky Chowrangi Hub River Road.

The team recovered 100 packets of Indian gutka which were concealed inside the doors of a car and arrested an accused identified as Abdul Fateh. The hazardous gutka was being delivered to Karachi from Hub, Balochistan. A case had been registered against the accused and further investigations were underway.