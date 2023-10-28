Power distribution work starts for Gwadar Free Zone North

ISLAMABAD - Power distri­bution work has commenced for providing 5 Mega Watts (MW) of electricity to Gwadar Free Zone North by erecting power polls and laying electricity wires in two phases simultaneously.

It will take two months to com­plete the work, Gwadar Pro re­ported on Friday.

In the first phase, the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) has start­ed installing power infrastructure from the grid station to the perim­eter walls of Gwadar Free Zone North. In the second phase, local company SIGMA Engineering Ltd has started laying the electricity distribution system from the walls of Gwadar Free Zone to the build­ings of various industrial sites.

SIGMA Engineering Ltd has been outsourced by China Communi­cations Construction Company (CCCC) Limited, a GPA official told Gwadar Pro.

“After completion of the entire project, the per unit power tariff charged to factories will be around Rs 57 according to the government rate prescribed for industries. Cur­rently, generator-based electricity is being provided to all operation­al factories in Gwadar Free Zone North temporarily,” he added.

Progress was made after the successful joint feasibility study conducted by Quetta Electric Pow­er Supply Company (QEPSC) and China Overseas Ports Holding Company (COPHC).

The Deep Sea Port sole grid sta­tion was established in 2019 ex­clusively for Gwadar port and Free Zone through 3 feeders.

The grid station will provide electricity from three sources - the national grid station of Quetta, Gabd-Remdan on the Iran border, and Nag-Besima section on anoth­er border with Iran.