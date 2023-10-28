PSX witnesses bearish trend 

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, los­ing 241.44 points, a nega­tive change of 0.47 percent, closing at 50,943.84 points against 51,185.28 points the previous day. A total of 350,834,756 shares valuing Rs10.607 billion were traded during the day as compared to 364,039,493 shares valuing Rs.10.928 billion the previous day. As many as 353 compa­nies transacted their shares in the stock market; 110 of them recorded gains and 226 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 17 compa­nies remained unchanged. The three top-trading com­panies were K-Electric Ltd with 45,278,652 shares at Rs.3.24 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 21,850,075 shares at Rs.1.31 per share and Bank of Punjab with 17,040,457 shares at Rs.4.62 per share. Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum in­crease of Rs.900.00 per share price, closing at Rs.21,900.00, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fiber XD with a Rs.66.58 rise in its per share price to Rs1,157.33. Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.250.88 per share closing at Rs7,750.12, followed by Nestle Pakistan with a Rs.174.99 decline to close at Rs.7,125.00.