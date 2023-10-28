Punjab identifies 33,000 illegal foreign residents

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Amir Mir has revealed that among the estimated 99,000 foreign nationals residing unlawfully in Pakistan, 33,000 have been successfully identified as lacking valid documentation, rendering them ineligible for continued stay.

Addressing a news conference here, the minister said that these individuals, scheduled for deportation, will be temporarily accommodated in designated holding facilities.

He said the government was currently deliberating on the most suitable borders for their repatriation, with those entering via Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) being prepared for return through the same province.

The minister said the federal government had assigned specific days for the expulsion of undocumented foreigners from each of the four provinces. In the case of Punjab, Fridays and Saturdays have been designated for the deportation of unauthorized residents, he said. Mir was emphatic in stressing that this action is aimed at all foreign nationals unlawfully present in Pakistan and does not discriminate based on nationality.

He underlined that the purpose of the press conference is to notify unlawfully residing foreigners that action will be initiated against them after October 31. He emphasized that such measures are not unique to Pakistan, as countries worldwide implement similar initiatives to address undocumented foreign residents.

Pakistan’s government has extended an amnesty offer to all undocumented foreigners. Those choosing to leave Pakistan voluntarily before October 31 will not face punitive measures and can depart the country without legal repercussions. However, foreign nationals unable to secure legal status to remain in Pakistan by the specified date and unwilling to depart will be blacklisted. Furthermore, any Pakistani citizen found sheltering or renting accommodation to an illegal foreign national will face legal consequences.

Minister Mir also mentioned that deportees from Pakistan will be allowed to carry up to 50,000 rupees in cash currency. Adequate safeguards will be provided to all individuals prior to their deportation, with special consideration and care for women, children, and patients. The minister concluded by highlighting the daily increase in the number of unlawfully residing foreigners in the country, underscoring the growing urgency of the situation