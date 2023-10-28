A $200 million Qatari investment stalled for the last five years has been given some due attention by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). Directing the Petroleum Division to do away with all the hurdles that are blocking the way of this investment in an LNG terminal, the SIFC has brought up the matter on priority. While there is much hope to cling to, the delay in this major energy investment signals the layers of bureaucratic processes that steal away the promise such foreign investments hold.

Another winter is approaching and Pakistan’s gas problem is expected to exacerbate again, so much so that gas becomes a cherished commodity even for household consumers. This deficiency, coupled with dwindling local production, means we are relying more on imported gas. LNG terminals are our ultimate alternative to reliance on imported gas. These terminals, once established, will re-gasify Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and boost gas availability for consumers. That means, Qatar’s investment cannot be delayed any further due to a lack of documentation, and whatever hurdles there are, must be overcome.

The country’s economic condition does not allow us the liberty of unnecessarily putting on hold any projects related to energy infrastructure. Energy shortages are a regular problem we grapple with. It is praiseworthy that we have a dedicated body in the form of SIFC; regularly supervising national as well as foreign investments. Qatar’s LNG terminal investment was put on the back foot by previous governments but if the SIFC manages to smooth out the initiation of the project, it will be a big win. It is partially due to year-long delays that we fail to attract much-needed foreign direct investment.

Energy sustainability draws along an overall prosperous economy. Costs of imports are way higher for a country like ours and home-grown solutions are our way of avoiding high-cost purchases. Foreign investment projects take some time to materialise but they should never be put on the back burner. Attracting maximum FDI remains a major goal of our economic policy and paving the way for Qatar’s LNG terminal investment is a welcomed step to that pursuit.