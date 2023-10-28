Rare Trout rescued in River Kunhar

KAGHAN - In a remarkable conservation effort, officials from the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Friday successfully rescued thousands of trout fish that were stranded in the shallow waters of the Kunhar River. According to the details, as winter descended a significant school of rare trout fish, numbering in the thousands, found themselves stuck in the Kunhar River as they endeavored to swim upstream. The low water levels posed a formidable challenge for their journey. It was at this critical juncture that the KDA received an urgent alert about the stranded fish. Responding swiftly to the situation, Director-General KDA Tariq Khan issued directives to mobilize the technical staff of the Kaghan Development Authority and heavy machinery was deployed along the river’s edge to remove the obstructions hindering the flow of water.