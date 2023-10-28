Rice exports show 0.98pc growth in first quarter

ISLAMABAD-The country’s rice exports during the first quarter of the ongoing financial year demonstrated a positive growth of 0.98 percent when compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the period from July to September 2023, the rice export figures have reached an impressive 559,557 metric tons, amounting to a total value of $406.387 million. This marks a commendable achievement when compared to the corresponding period in the previous year, where 724,082 metric tons of rice, valued at $402.461 million, were exported, as per data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Over the past three months, the Basmati rice exports registered a growth of 20.48 per cent as 134,839 metric tons of Basmati rice, valued at $131.611 million, were exported against the exports of 130,054 metric tons costing $131.611 million of the same period in the previous year. It is worth mentioning here that the country’s food group exports during the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24 increased by 18.88 per as food commodities worth $1.280 billion were exported, compared to $1.077 billion in the same period last year. Besides the exports of fish and fish preparations increased by 3.75 percent, with 37,803 metric tons of the aforementioned commodity, costing $83.064 million, being exported.

Meanwhile, the country earned $88.668 million by exporting approximately 155,776 metric tons of fruits, compared to the exports of 105,950 metric tons of fruits valued at $78.867 million during the same period last year.

In the first quarter of the current financial year, over 96 metric tons of leguminous vegetables (pulses) valued at $84,000 were also exported, as opposed to the exports of 48 metric tons costing $47,000, marking an increase of 80.08 per cent from the same period last year.

On the other hand, food group imports into the country during the first quarter of the current financial year decreased by 32.00 per cent. Food commodities costing $1.85 billion were imported, compared to the imports of $2.723 billion during the same period of the previous year.