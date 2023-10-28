RPO holds open court, redresses public grievances

SARGODHA - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Shariq Kamal Siddiqui held an open court at his office, here on Friday. He listened to the public grievances and issued orders for their early redress. The RPO directed the police officers to utilise all resources for provision of justice to the public at their doorsteps. He said the basic purpose of holding open courts was to provide speedy justice and early resolution of public grievances. The provision of justice was top priority of the police department and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, the RPO added. A large number of people from different walks of life and police officers attended the open court.

PFA DISCARDS 160-KG UNHYGIENIC MEAT

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 160-kilogramme unhygienic meat during a special operation, launched against illegal slaughter houses and butchers on Friday.

According to a press release issued by the authority, the PFA team conducted raids at Gill-wala F-Block here and checked cleanliness and other requirements at a slaughter house. The team found 160-kg unhygienic meat, which was supposed to be supplied at the city market. The team discarded it and got registered an FIR against the butcher and slaughter house owner.