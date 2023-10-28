Rs8b approved for PIA to meet emergent requirements related to overdue payments

ISLAMABAD-The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has decided to approve the proposal of Aviation Division for bridging financing through CAA’s resources amounting to Rs 8 billion for PIA to meet emergent requirements related to overdue payments. Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Dr Shamshad Akhtar presided over a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet. The Aviation Division submitted a proposal for provision of financial support to PIACL through the Civil Aviation Authority for certain needs of the airline. After detailed discussion and deliberation, ECC decided to approve the proposal of Aviation Division for bridging financing through CAA’s resources amounting to Rs 8 billion for PIA to meet emergent requirements related to overdue payments. The ECC allowed the Aviation Division to proceed with the bilateral arrangement between the CAA and PIA. The meeting was attended by the Caretaker Minister for Privatization, Fawad Hassan Fawad, Caretaker Minister for Planning and Development, Sami Saeed, Caretaker Adviser to the Prime Minister on Aviation, Air Marshal Farhat Hussain Khan, federal secretaries, and other senior officers from relevant ministries. The meeting considered a single item agenda submitted by the Aviation Division.