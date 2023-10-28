Rupee sheds 48 paisas vs dollar

ISLAMABAD-Pakistani rupee on Friday witnessed a 48-paisa depreciation against US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 280.57 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 280.09. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 280.5 and Rs 283 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 65 paisas to close at Rs 296.17 against the last day’s closing of Rs 295.52, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.86, whereas an increase of Rs 1.22 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 339.94 as compared to the last closing of Rs 338.72. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 13 paisas each to close at Rs 76.38 and Rs 74.78 respectively.