Saturday, October 28, 2023
SAU releases final list of candidates to participate in entry test

Agencies
October 28, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - The Directorate of Admis­sions Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Fri­day released the final list of eligible candidates for their participation in the pre-entry test for admis­sion in all disciplines of the Academic Year 2023-2024. According to the university spokesman, the list of eligible and non eli­gible candidates has been displayed after scrutiny at the varsity’s official. The candidates have been in­vited to appear in pre en­try test for admission to the Undergraduate Degree Programme for the aca­demic year 2023-2024 in all faculties of the univer­sity as well as Information Technology Center, Insti­tute of food Sciences and Technology, Shaheed Zul­fikar Ali Bhutto Agricul­ture College Dokri, Khair­pur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technol­ogy Khairpur Mirs and Sub Campus Umerkot. Ac­cording to the list, a total of 4160 male and female candidates will be eligible to participate in the entry test to be held on Novem­ber 5, 2023. The entry test for admission will be held simultaneously in the three venues of Sindh including Public school Hyderabad, Public School Sukkur and sub-campus Umerkot.

Agencies

