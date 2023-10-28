SCCI chief calls for foreign investments promotion

PESHAWAR - Fuad Ishaq, the President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Indus­try (SCCI), has called on the government to take practical measures to promote foreign invest­ment in the country. He emphasized the need to create a conducive envi­ronment for both local and foreign investors and suggested offering spe­cial incentives and facil­ities to foreign investors.

During a meeting with the President of the Bir­mingham Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), Nasir Awan, Ish­aq highlighted the im­portance of signing a ‘charter of the economy’ to address the prevailing economic instability.

In attendance at the meeting were Ijaz Afri­di, the Vice President of the chamber, and senior journalist Aftab Ahmad, also known as Lala.

Both chambers agreed to collaborate to enhance bilateral trade between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, exchange busi­ness delegations, launch joint ventures, and lever­age each other’s experi­ences to expand business and remove trade-relat­ed obstacles.

Ishaq invited foreign investors to explore op­portunities in Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa, especially in natural resources such as mining, oil, gas, marble, and other potential sec­tors. He stressed the im­portance of improving the demand for Pakistani products in the UK and EU markets and taking ad­vantage of the EU’s Gen­eralized Scheme of Pref­erences+ (GSP+) status to enhance bilateral trade.

The SCCI chief urged both governments to take joint steps to facil­itate the business com­munity and strengthen bilateral trade.

It’s worth noting that BCCI and SCCI had previ­ously signed a memoran­dum of understanding (MoU) aimed at enhanc­ing bilateral trade and economic relations, with a focus on improving fa­cilities for businesses in both countries through joint initiatives and pro­grams.