SCCI chief calls for foreign investments promotion

PESHAWAR - Fuad Ishaq, the President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), has called on the government to take practical measures to promote foreign investment in the country. He emphasized the need to create a conducive environment for both local and foreign investors and suggested offering special incentives and facilities to foreign investors.
During a meeting with the President of the Birmingham Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), Nasir Awan, Ishaq highlighted the importance of signing a ‘charter of the economy’ to address the prevailing economic instability.
In attendance at the meeting were Ijaz Afridi, the Vice President of the chamber, and senior journalist Aftab Ahmad, also known as Lala.
Both chambers agreed to collaborate to enhance bilateral trade between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, exchange business delegations, launch joint ventures, and leverage each other’s experiences to expand business and remove trade-related obstacles.
Ishaq invited foreign investors to explore opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially in natural resources such as mining, oil, gas, marble, and other potential sectors. He stressed the importance of improving the demand for Pakistani products in the UK and EU markets and taking advantage of the EU’s Generalized Scheme of Preferences+ (GSP+) status to enhance bilateral trade.
The SCCI chief urged both governments to take joint steps to facilitate the business community and strengthen bilateral trade.
It’s worth noting that BCCI and SCCI had previously signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing bilateral trade and economic relations, with a focus on improving facilities for businesses in both countries through joint initiatives and programs.