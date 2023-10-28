SCO Leadership

Pakistan’s assumption of the Chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) Council of Heads of Government is a significant development that underscores the nation’s commitment to regional cooperation and shared prosperity. During Pakistan’s tenure, there has been a clear emphasis on fostering connectivity, improving transport links, empowering the youth, and investing in key sectors like agriculture, mining, minerals, energy, and information technology. This approach reflects a pragmatic stance in addressing the pressing needs of the region.

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, who led the Pakistani delegation at the recent SCO meeting in Bishkek, aptly highlighted Pakistan’s role as a trade conduit at the crossroads of South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East. This underlines the pivotal significance of collective connectivity for creating an economically integrated region. The peaceful interaction between the foreign ministers of Pakistan and India during the SCO meeting is an encouraging sign. It indicates that the SCO can serve as a platform for regional collaboration without becoming entangled in bilateral disputes.

The SCO has emerged as a vital platform for promoting cooperation among its member states in the socio-economic, trade, and financial sectors. The recent exchanges between Foreign Minister Jilani and leaders of other SCO nations, including the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Prime Minister of Tajikistan, have covered a wide array of areas of bilateral cooperation and regional collaboration for mutual prosperity.

The Foreign Minister’s reaffirmation of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the “Shanghai Spirit” is indicative of the importance attached to mutual trust and a shared vision for prosperity and development within the SCO. The outlined perspective on transport and regional connectivity, as well as regional cooperation in youth empowerment, poverty alleviation, climate change, and disaster relief, demonstrates a comprehensive approach to addressing regional challenges.

As Pakistan assumes the chair of the SCO Council of Heads of Government for 2023–2024, it carries the responsibility of steering the organisation towards collective prosperity and development. The focus on practical collaboration, strengthening connectivity and infrastructure, empowering youth, alleviating poverty, and investing in high-potential sectors underscores Pakistan’s commitment to fostering a region that thrives on shared cooperation and growth. This is indeed a positive step towards enhancing regional stability and shared prosperity.