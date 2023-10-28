Senate condemns India’s state terrorism in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD - The Senate on Friday unanimously adopted a condemnation resolution against India’s brutal state terrorism and killing of the innocent Kashmiris and the ‘blatant violation of international laws’ in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). “This House strongly condemns the killing of thousands of innocent Kashmiris (who are martyred) in Indian Occupied Kashmir by Indian forces,” reads the resolution moved by PML-Q Senator Kamal Ali Agha. The House also rejected outright the conduct of fake elections in the occupied territory, being violation of the UN Security Council resolutions and urged the world community to expeditiously form a commission of inquiry to probe the gross human rights violations there. The resolution marks the invasion and occupation of Jammu and Kashmir on October 27, 1947.

The House urged the international community for the expedited formation of the Commission of Inquiry to investigate the ‘gross human rights violations’ in IIOJK, as the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights also recommended it.

The House rejected the conduct of ‘fake elections’ in IIOJK by the Indian government, adding that these actions violated UN Security Council resolutions which stipulate that the final disposition of the Kashmir dispute would be made in accordance with the will of the locals through a free and impartial plebiscite to be conducted under the auspices of the UN. “This House re-affirms its solidarity and commitment to the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir in their just struggle for their right to self-determination and reiterates its continuing political, moral and diplomatic support,” the resolution reads.