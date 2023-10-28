Saturday, October 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Seven dead in Kurram violence

Our Staff Reporter
October 28, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

SADA  -  In a recent outbreak of violence in the Kurram trib­al district, seven individuals lost their lives and ten sustained injuries. The region has witnessed a total of 15 fatalities and over 30 injuries in firing incidents over the past four days. As a result of the deteriorat­ing law and order situation, schools and businesses have shuttered, internet services remained suspend­ed, and transportation routes have been disrupted.

According to police sources, these incidents of fir­ing have occurred at various locations within the dis­trict. The first instance transpired in the Shalozan Tangi area, resulting in one fatality and another in­jury. Subsequently, a series of other firing incidents unfolded in different parts of Kurram, prompting the closure of educational institutions and businesses across the district.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1698440265.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023