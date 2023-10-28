Seven dead in Kurram violence

SADA - In a recent outbreak of violence in the Kurram trib­al district, seven individuals lost their lives and ten sustained injuries. The region has witnessed a total of 15 fatalities and over 30 injuries in firing incidents over the past four days. As a result of the deteriorat­ing law and order situation, schools and businesses have shuttered, internet services remained suspend­ed, and transportation routes have been disrupted.

According to police sources, these incidents of fir­ing have occurred at various locations within the dis­trict. The first instance transpired in the Shalozan Tangi area, resulting in one fatality and another in­jury. Subsequently, a series of other firing incidents unfolded in different parts of Kurram, prompting the closure of educational institutions and businesses across the district.