Seven dead in Kurram violence

SADA - In a recent outbreak of violence in the Kurram tribal district, seven individuals lost their lives and ten sustained injuries. The region has witnessed a total of 15 fatalities and over 30 injuries in firing incidents over the past four days. As a result of the deteriorating law and order situation, schools and businesses have shuttered, internet services remained suspended, and transportation routes have been disrupted.
According to police sources, these incidents of firing have occurred at various locations within the district. The first instance transpired in the Shalozan Tangi area, resulting in one fatality and another injury. Subsequently, a series of other firing incidents unfolded in different parts of Kurram, prompting the closure of educational institutions and businesses across the district.