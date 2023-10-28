SHCBA urges global community to play role for Kashmiris self determination

HYDERABAD - The Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) Hyderabad has called upon the international community to help implement the resolution of United Nations for holding a plebiscite in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. In a statement issued here on Friday by the association’s General Secretary advocate Mian Taj Muhammad Keerio, the SHCBA said it was high time that the Kashmiris were given their right to self-determination. He recalled that on October 27, 1947, the Indian troops invaded Kashmir and occupied it in violation of the partition plan of the subcontinent and that too against the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. “The SHCBA is of the view that India has carried out genocide of the Kashmiri people since 1947,” he underscored. The bar urged the global community to implement the UN’s resolutions in order to put an end to the unrelenting bloodshed by the Indian occupation forces in IIOJK.