SJC seeks reply from Justice Mazahar on complaints

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) Friday issued a show cause notice to Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, a Supreme Court judge, to reply to the complaints filed against him by November 10.

The Council headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, who is also the head of it and comprises two most senior judges of the Supreme Court – Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti and Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Afghan met at the Supreme Court building on Friday. The Council met after a gap of over 3 years, as former chief justice Gulzar Ahmed, in his two years’ stint, and ex-CJP Umar Ata Bandial, during his one-year tenure, did not convene the meeting.

According to the details issued in a press statement, the SJC considered 29 complaints, out of which 19 were dismissed, and it was decided to inform the Judges who were complained against, and the legal heirs of those who had passed.

The Council noted that frivolous complaints were filed by some lawyers who the Council decided to caution. Ten complaints were filed against Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi. The Council, by majority of three to two, decided to issue him show-cause notices, together with copies of the complaints, and to seek his reply within 14 days of the receipt thereof, whereas the members in minority stated that they needed more time to consider the complaints against him.

One complaint was filed against a judge of the Supreme Court who is a member of the Council. Accordingly, the Council was reconstituted by requesting Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, the next Judge in seniority in the Supreme Court, to take his seat on the Council on the recusal of Justice Ijaz UI Ahsan. This complaint was dismissed.

One complaint was filed by Amna Malik against Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, who requested that since she had made the complaint public, the Council should take it up and determine its veracity. Therefore, the Council was reconstituted by requesting Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, the next Judge in seniority in the Supreme Court, to take his seat on the Council on the recusal of Justice Sardar Tariq Masood. The Council considered the complaint but found that requisite material was not attached with it, therefore, the Council directed Amna Malik to produce material in support of her complaint. The Council also summoned Amna Malik to be present in the next meeting of the Council, when Justice Sardar Tariq Masood may also be present to give his point of view.

The statement also said that since the Council is a separate constitutional body it discussed whether it would be appropriate to constitute a separate secretariat for it, with a full-time secretary and requisite staff.