Thousands attend Kashmir Black Day events across Balochistan

QUETTA - Dozens of events including protest rallies, seminars, speech competitions etc. were or­ganized across the province of Ba­lochistan on Friday to mark Kash­mir Black Day.

Thousands of people participat­ed in the events to pay tribute to Kashmiris against Indian atroci­ties. As the Indian troops had in­vaded Jammu and Kashmir on 27th October in 1947, the day is observed by Kashmiris across the world as “Black Day” to convey a strong message to the world that they reject illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India.