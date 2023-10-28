Saturday, October 28, 2023
Thousands attend Kashmir Black Day events across Balochistan

October 28, 2023
QUETTA  -  Dozens of events including protest rallies, seminars, speech competitions etc. were or­ganized across the province of Ba­lochistan on Friday to mark Kash­mir Black Day.

Thousands of people participat­ed in the events to pay tribute to Kashmiris against Indian atroci­ties. As the Indian troops had in­vaded Jammu and Kashmir on 27th October in 1947, the day is observed by Kashmiris across the world as “Black Day” to convey a strong message to the world that they reject illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1698440265.jpg

