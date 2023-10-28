Ton-up Shamyl Hussain propels Pakistan U19 to 2-1 series lead over SL U19

KARACHI - Pakistan’s young cricket sensation, Shamyl Hussain, delivered a breathtaking performance to help the Pakistan U19 team secure a commanding six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka U19 in the third one-day match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi. This triumph grants Pakistan a 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-match one-day series.
Shamyl Hussain, who opened the batting for Pakistan, exhibited remarkable authority, scoring a magnificent 150 runs. His exceptional innings ensured Pakistan’s successful chase of the 290-run target set by the visitors, achieved in just 45.5 overs. Sri Lanka U19, having won the toss, posted a total of 289 for the loss of nine wickets in their allotted 50 overs.
The standout performer for the Sri Lankan side was Rusanda Gamage, who compiled 110 runs off 127 balls, including six boundaries. Wicket-keeper batsman Sharujan Shanmuganathan contributed 61 runs from 75 deliveries. Pakistan’s right-arm pacers, Aftab Ahmed, Ubaid Shah, and Mohammad Ibtisam, played a pivotal role with the ball, with Aftab leading the attack with three wickets, while Ubaid Shah and M Ibtisam claimed two wickets each.
In the chase for 290, Shamyl’s sensational century turned the tide in Pakistan’s favour. The left-handed opener’s extraordinary knock featured 150 runs off just 109 balls, including 13 boundaries and 7 sixes. Riazullah Khan provided valuable support with his 48 runs from 62 balls, featuring two fours. Arafat Minhas (34*) and Haroon Arshad (27*) completed the chase, guiding their team to a convincing six-wicket victory against the touring Sri Lankan side.
The stage is set for the fourth one-day match, scheduled to take place on October 29 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, where both teams will aim to seize the advantage in this closely contested series.