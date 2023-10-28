Ton-up Shamyl Hussain propels Pakistan U19 to 2-1 series lead over SL U19

KARACHI - Pakistan’s young cricket sensation, Shamyl Hussain, delivered a breathtaking perfor­mance to help the Pakistan U19 team se­cure a commanding six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka U19 in the third one-day match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi. This triumph grants Pakistan a 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-match one-day series.

Shamyl Hussain, who opened the batting for Pakistan, exhibited remarkable authority, scoring a magnificent 150 runs. His excep­tional innings ensured Pakistan’s successful chase of the 290-run target set by the visi­tors, achieved in just 45.5 overs. Sri Lanka U19, having won the toss, posted a total of 289 for the loss of nine wickets in their allot­ted 50 overs.

The standout performer for the Sri Lankan side was Rusanda Gamage, who compiled 110 runs off 127 balls, including six boundar­ies. Wicket-keeper batsman Sharujan Shan­muganathan contributed 61 runs from 75 deliveries. Pakistan’s right-arm pacers, Aftab Ahmed, Ubaid Shah, and Mohammad Ibti­sam, played a pivotal role with the ball, with Aftab leading the attack with three wickets, while Ubaid Shah and M Ibtisam claimed two wickets each.

In the chase for 290, Shamyl’s sensational century turned the tide in Pakistan’s favour. The left-handed opener’s extraordinary knock featured 150 runs off just 109 balls, in­cluding 13 boundaries and 7 sixes. Riazullah Khan provided valuable support with his 48 runs from 62 balls, featuring two fours. Ara­fat Minhas (34*) and Haroon Arshad (27*) completed the chase, guiding their team to a convincing six-wicket victory against the touring Sri Lankan side.

The stage is set for the fourth one-day match, scheduled to take place on October 29 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, where both teams will aim to seize the ad­vantage in this closely contested series.