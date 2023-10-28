Transportation fares reduced following decrease in petroleum prices: ADC

HYDERABAD-Additional Deputy Commissioner (I) Hyderabad Najeeb ul Rehman Jamali has announced that following a decrease in petroleum product prices, transportation fares have been reduced to provide maximum relief to the general public. He expressed these views on Friday during a meeting with relevant officials and representatives of the market committee held at Shahbaz Hall in Hyderabad to review daily essential items. The meeting concluded with a decision that effective measures will be taken to ensure the sale of food items, including milk, poultry, eggs, meat and other essentials at fixed prices. It was also announced that regular meetings will be convened to determine the prices of daily essential items each month. The market committee representatives were urged to cooperate with the district administration in achieving these objectives.