Saturday, October 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

U14 Central Park Football Event kicks off today 

STAFF REPORT
October 28, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - The U14 Central Park Foot­ball Event 2023 is set to commence today (Saturday) here at the Central Park Ground. This event, orga­nized by the Central Park Sports Department, will fea­ture a captivating opening ceremony graced by chief guest, Mr. Umar Farooq, Chief Auditor of Urban De­velopers. The prize distribu­tion ceremony is scheduled for 4 pm and will be at­tended by Col Shahid Alam, Administrator of Urban De­velopers, and Ch Sarwar, Se­nior Manager of Litigation. M Kaleem, Sports Manager at Urban Developers, re­vealed that the tournament would follow a single league format with teams divided into two groups, each com­prising seven players. The top teams from each group will eventually compete in the final. This event under­scores the commitment of Mian Tahir Javed, Chairman of Urban Developers, and Mr. Usman Anwar, Managing Director of Urban Develop­ers, to promoting grassroots sports initiatives

Colonialism on agenda for King Charles visit to Kenya

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023