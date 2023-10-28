U14 Central Park Football Event kicks off today 

LAHORE - The U14 Central Park Foot­ball Event 2023 is set to commence today (Saturday) here at the Central Park Ground. This event, orga­nized by the Central Park Sports Department, will fea­ture a captivating opening ceremony graced by chief guest, Mr. Umar Farooq, Chief Auditor of Urban De­velopers. The prize distribu­tion ceremony is scheduled for 4 pm and will be at­tended by Col Shahid Alam, Administrator of Urban De­velopers, and Ch Sarwar, Se­nior Manager of Litigation. M Kaleem, Sports Manager at Urban Developers, re­vealed that the tournament would follow a single league format with teams divided into two groups, each com­prising seven players. The top teams from each group will eventually compete in the final. This event under­scores the commitment of Mian Tahir Javed, Chairman of Urban Developers, and Mr. Usman Anwar, Managing Director of Urban Develop­ers, to promoting grassroots sports initiatives