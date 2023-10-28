U14 Central Park Football Event kicks off today 

LAHORE - The U14 Central Park Football Event 2023 is set to commence today (Saturday) here at the Central Park Ground. This event, organized by the Central Park Sports Department, will feature a captivating opening ceremony graced by chief guest, Mr. Umar Farooq, Chief Auditor of Urban Developers. The prize distribution ceremony is scheduled for 4 pm and will be attended by Col Shahid Alam, Administrator of Urban Developers, and Ch Sarwar, Senior Manager of Litigation. M Kaleem, Sports Manager at Urban Developers, revealed that the tournament would follow a single league format with teams divided into two groups, each comprising seven players. The top teams from each group will eventually compete in the final. This event underscores the commitment of Mian Tahir Javed, Chairman of Urban Developers, and Mr. Usman Anwar, Managing Director of Urban Developers, to promoting grassroots sports initiatives