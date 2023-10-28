US police struggle to find man who killed 18 in Maine town

LEWISTON, UNITED STATES - Police in Maine struggled for a second day Friday to catch a man who gunned down 18 people with a semi-automatic rifle in a bowling alley and a bar in a town where locals were enjoying an evening out.

In Lewiston, a hard-scrabble city in the mostly rural north-eastern state, there was an atmosphere of dread and bewilderment as residents waited indoors, while authorities erected roadblocks and ordered schools and businesses to stay closed. Robert Card, 40, is accused of being the man seen on security cameras walking into a Lewiston bowling alley on Wednesday evening and launching the country’s deadliest mass shooting of the year so far. In addition to the 18 murdered at the bowling venue and later in a bar, the US Army reservist is accused of wounding 13.

There was a brief flurry of excitement late Thursday when dozens of heavily armed officers, backed by armored vehicles and a helicopter, surrounded the Card family home in Bowdoin, near Lewiston.

State police warned “please come outside” and “we don’t want anyone to get hurt” over a loudspeaker. However, Card was not inside and police left empty handed to continue the hunt. On Friday, investigators were combing the riverbank and stretch of water where Card’s car was found at a boat launch site, Mike Sauschuck, commissioner for Maine’s department of public safety, told reporters.