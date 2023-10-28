Vaccination drive set to begin in 3 KP dists

PESHAWAR - The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa (KP) will launch a dedi­cated polio vaccination campaign, named “Outbreak Response,” in three selected districts of the province. Over 1.24 million chil­dren will receive anti-polio drops as part of this initiative. The deci­sion was made during a high-level meeting led by Special Secretary for Polio Eradication, Abdul Basit, at the Provincial Emergency Op­erations Center (PEOC) in Pesha­war on Friday.

Peshawar had maintained its po­lio-free status for over 18 months. However, the city’s polio program faced a setback when traces of the poliovirus were detected in water samples in the provincial capital. Pakistan has reported four polio cases this year, with three originat­ing from the Bannu district in KP. Notably, all three cases were from the same union council in Bannu.

The campaign, set to run for five days starting on October 30, will target over 0.9 million children in Peshawar, 0.22 million in Khy­ber, and 0.11 million in Hangu. A total of 8,268 security personnel have been deployed to safeguard the polio teams in the drive, while 4,438 teams of trained polio work­ers, including mobile, fixed, and transit teams, have been formed.