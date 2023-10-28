Saturday, October 28, 2023
War and UNO

October 28, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Post-World War II, the Unit­ed Nations was established to maintain peace worldwide and prevent conflicts in the future, not for political motives to serve any nation’s interests. Let’s go back to its establishment.

In 1948, Pakistan and India faced off over the Kashmir issue. Both newly formed countries en­countered socio-economic crises, altering the geopolitics of South Asia. The UN failed to take prac­tical steps for a permanent reso­lution, and the Kashmir dispute remains a barrier to trade and dip­lomatic relations between Islam­abad and Delhi.

Despite this, in the Kargil con­flict of 1999, Pakistan and India reached a nuclear flashpoint. Si­multaneously, Israel was involved in the settlement of Palestinian lands. Many world leaders warned the UN to take the matter serious­ly, but the UN failed to create a lasting solution.

Later, during the Korean and Cu­ban crises, the UN became moti­vated to contain communism in global affairs. From the early ‘60s until the end of the century, the world saw destructive wars and conflicts in various parts of the world. Unfortunately, the world witnessed the UN being used as a tool for geopolitical motives.

In the recent past, when Russia attacked Ukraine, it seemed that Moscow’s aggressive behaviour might ignite World War 3. As a re­sult, there were numerous casual­ties, economic losses, and global impacts such as oil price increases, inflation, and food insecurity. This created instability in developing and underdeveloped countries.

The UN’s inability to take con­crete action to resolve the con­flict between Russia and Ukraine has raised questions. Recently, a bloody war commenced in the Middle East between Hamas and Israel, resulting in thousands of casualties on both sides and sub­stantial economic losses, leading to destruction and devastation.

The UN’s apparent helplessness has raised questions. In this nu­clear age, even a small mistake could lead to a catastrophic blun­der for the planet. Therefore, the UN should take urgent steps to re­store a peaceful atmosphere and align itself with its core mission, as the Earth cannot bear any fur­ther burdens at this point.

MUKHTIAR AHMED BAHALKANI,

Kashmore.

