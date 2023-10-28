Weekly inflation: Kitchen items’ prices ease by 0.33 percent

LAMABAD-The weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed decrease of 0.33 percent for the combined consumption group during the week ended on October 26, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday. The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 277.11 points as compared to 278.04 points during the past week, according to the PBS data.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 29.65 percent. The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732, decreased by 0.25 percent and went down to 283.77 points from last week’s 284.47 points.

The SPI for consumption groups from Rs 17,732-22,888; Rs 22,889-29,517; Rs 29,518-44,175 and above Rs 44,175 declined by 0.31 percent, 0.33 percent, 0.36 percent and 0.33 percent respectively. During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 14 (27.45%) items increased, 17 (33.33%) items decreased and 20 (39.22%) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week (WoW) basis, included chicken (10.19%), onions (4.4%), rice irri-6/9 (3.84%), bananas (3.64%), gur (3.4%), pulse masoor (2.36%), sugar (2.22%), and mustard oil (2.17%).

The items that recorded an increase in their average prices on a week-on-week (WoW) basis, included tomatoes (20.81%), potatoes (3.33%), eggs (1.63%), salt powdered (0.91%), garlic (0.77%), tea prepared (0.67%), bread plain (0.56%) and mutton (0.28%).

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the items that witnessed decrease in prices included tomatoes (31.90%), onions (24.88%), pulse gram (5.82%), mustard oil (4.16%) and vegetable ghee 1 kg (0.92%). The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices on YoY basis included gas charges for q1 (108.38%), cigarettes (94.46%), chilies powder (84.11%), rice basmati broken (78.51%), wheat flour (77.49%), sugar (63.22%), rice irri-6/9 (62.83%), gents sponge chappal (58.05%), gur (57.73%) and salt powdered (54.84%).