Saturday, October 28, 2023
 Zaka Ashraf congratulates and praises Sarfaraz  and Dahani 

STAFF REPORT
October 28, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - The Chairman of the PCB Management Commit­tee, Mr. Zaka Ashraf, held a meeting with Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shahnawaz Da­hani here at the Pakistan cricket headquarters on Fri­day. During the meeting, Mr. Ashraf extended his heart­felt congratulations to Kara­chi Whites for their triumph in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023-24. He also commend­ed the exceptional leader­ship skills demonstrated by their captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and acknowledged the outstanding perfor­mance of the fast bowler, Shahnawaz Dahani. Fur­thermore, Mr. Zaka Ashraf reiterated PCB’s unwaver­ing commitment to ensur­ing the well-being of players and continuous support for regional cricket. 

