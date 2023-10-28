 Zaka Ashraf congratulates and praises Sarfaraz  and Dahani 

LAHORE - The Chairman of the PCB Management Committee, Mr. Zaka Ashraf, held a meeting with Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shahnawaz Dahani here at the Pakistan cricket headquarters on Friday. During the meeting, Mr. Ashraf extended his heartfelt congratulations to Karachi Whites for their triumph in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023-24. He also commended the exceptional leadership skills demonstrated by their captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and acknowledged the outstanding performance of the fast bowler, Shahnawaz Dahani. Furthermore, Mr. Zaka Ashraf reiterated PCB’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the well-being of players and continuous support for regional cricket.