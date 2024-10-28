Monday, October 28, 2024
15 held with contraband

SARGODHA  -  Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 15 alleged criminals and recovered contraband from their possession. In a crackdown, the teams of different police stations raided at various localities under their respective jurisdictions and arrested Khalid, Khaleel, Asghar, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam, Tariq, Waqas, Waleed and others. The police recovered 2 kg hashish, 2 kg opium, 231 litres liquor, nine pistols, nine guns and 203 bullets from them. Further investigation was underway.

