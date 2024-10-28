Monday, October 28, 2024
2 motorcycle thieves apprehended

October 28, 2024
RAWALPINDI  -  Police have arrested two members gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday. 

According to a police spokesman, Civil Lines Police apprehended two members bike lifter gang, who were identified as  Wajid alias Waji and Faisal.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar commended the police teams’ efforts for arresting the gang. He said that strict action would be continued against the accused who deprived the citizens of their valuable assets.

