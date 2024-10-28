Monday, October 28, 2024
3 killed, 36 injured in Kohistan road mishap

Meraj Alam
October 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

GILGIT  -  At least three people lost their lives and 36 were injured after a private company bus met an accident in a remote area of Shitiyal, Kohistan district, KP.

Riaz, the in-charge of Rescue 1122 Diamer, told The Nation that bodies and injured persons were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Chillas.

He added that the bus was on its way from Skardu to Rawalpindi, with 38 passengers on board.

Haji Gulbar Khan, Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, expressed his condolences and grief over the loss in the bus accident.

A press release issued by the CM’s Secretariat stated that an emergency has been imposed in the Chillas hospital in Diamer.

The Chief Minister also directed the relevant authorities to provide all medical facilities to the injured.

Meraj Alam

