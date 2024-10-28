Monday, October 28, 2024
6 persons injured in land dispute in Sohawa

Stay order obtained regarding contested land

M. FASEEH HASSAN
October 28, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

Gujar khan  -  A fierce armed clash between two parties over a land dispute in the jurisdiction of the Domeli police station in Sohawa tehsil resulted in serious injuries to six individuals, including one woman, on Sunday. The First Information Report (FIR) filed by Muhammad Shamraiz details a land dispute involving his maternal uncle, Muhammad Siddique, and Kabeer, a resident of Padhri village. 

He reported that a stay order from the local court has been obtained regarding the contested land. Kabeer, accompanied by approximately two dozen men wielding assault weapons and batons, commenced ploughing the land using four tractors, according to his statement. Shamrez reported that Kabeer’s associates opened fire indiscriminately when they arrived at the location to prevent the ploughing of the land.The suspects reportedly fled the scene following the arrival of other villagers. Police and Rescue 1122 sources have confirmed the identities of the victims as Shamrez, 28, Naeem, 35, Maqsood, 60, Naveed, 17, Arshad, 60, and Adeela, 28, and were shifted to DHQ Hospital in Jhelum for medical treatment. 

Domeli police registered the case under sections 324, 109, 148, and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) but no suspect could be arrested till the filing of this report.

M. FASEEH HASSAN

