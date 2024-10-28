795,877 children to get polio vaccine in Sialkot

SIALKOT - As many as 795,877 children under five years of age would be administered vaccine with vitamin-A, during the five-day anti-polio drive starting from October 28, 2024 in the district. This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain while addressing a ceremony of the National Anti-Polio Campaign at Primary Health Centre Muradpur on Sunday. He said a total of 6,288 polio workers and staff would administer anti-polio drops with vitamin-A to children under five years of age. CEO Health Dr Aslam Chaudhry, DHO Dr Waseem Murad, Dr Ahmed Nasir, Dr Salman Akbar, Dr Adnan, Dr Shahzad Iqbal and MO Dr Sidra Gilani were also present on the occasion. The DC said that to make the anti-polio campaign successful, 2,676 mobile teams would go home to home, schools and madaris, 133 fixed teams at rural and primary health centers, dispensaries, EPI centers and hospitals, while 69 roaming/transit teams would carry out the national duty of immunizing children at Lorry Adda, bus stops and important squares and markets. He said that 129 UC monitoring officers and 536 area in-charges would perform duty for monitoring of the campaign, assistant commissioners and deputy DHOs in all four tehsils would jointly supervise the campaign. He said that slums, nomads and migrant mobile population in Sialkot district would also be covered during the campaign.