Abdul Nasir Club wins Usman Arab Satti Memorial Basketball match

LAHORE - A memorial basketball match was organised to honor renowned journalist Usman Arab Satti under the joint collaboration of Firdous Ittehad and Usman Club. The event saw Mahmood Ahmed Khan, Chief Coordinator of Sakanaan-e-Shahr-e-Quaid Global Mushaira, as the chief guest, with Shahid Usman Arab Satti, Secretary of SJAS, presiding over the ceremony. Mahmood Ahmed Khan paid tribute to the late journalist, pledging to sponsor a tournament next year on Usman Arab Satti’s anniversary. President Shahid Usman Arab Satti congratulated the organisers on hosting the event and expressed joy at the large gathering of sports journalists. The ceremony also featured speeches from PSWA General Secretary Asghar Azeem, celebrated artist Javed Jhakkra, Barrister Ghulam Abbas Jamal, sports organizer Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh, and match supervisor Ghulam Muhammad Khan. In a closely contested match, Abdul Nasir Club triumphed over Amjad Ali Club with a narrow 50-49 victory. Star performers for the winning team included Daniyal Marwat with 18 points, Hassan Ali with 16, and Abdul Samad with 13 points. For the runner-up team, Mubarez Ahmed scored 15, Muhammad Saleh scored 12, and Zaida Sharaf scored 10 points. The closing ceremony saw the participation of prominent figures such as Shakeel Yameen Kanga, Zubair Nazir, Arshad Wahab, Shahid Ansari, Barrister Abdul Rafi, MCB’s Muhammad Haider Khan, NBP’s Muhammad Farooq Khan, UBL’s Zulfiqar Abbas Khan, Muhammad Ashraf Yahya, Zafar Iqbal, Naeem Ahmed, among others. On this occasion, Mahmood Ahmed Khan presented a memorial souvenir to Shahid Usman Arab Satti as a token of appreciation.