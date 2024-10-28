Adele, Celine Dion embrace and weep at Vegas residency show, thrilling fans

LAS VEGAS - The queens of the Las Vegas residency shared an emotional encounter Saturday night at Caesars Palace. Adele plunged into the sea of fans at her Colosseum show during “When We Were Young” when she discovered Celine Dion discreetly seated in a box by the soundboard, as captured in a video posted by @sophxadelexf1 on X. The tears flowed for both, and the two superstar singers seemed overcome as they hugged, held hands and spoke. At one point, Dion cradled Adele’s face, clasped Adele’s hand to her right cheek and kissed it, then leaned in for a last few words. “Give it up for Miss Celine Dion!” a weepy Adele, 36, announced to the crowd after making her way back to the stage, and Dion, 56, stood and waved before retreating to her seat and mopping her face with tissue, being comforted by her younger sons, 14-year-old twins Nelson Angélil and Eddy Angélil. The audience cheered, clapped and gave a standing ovation, and in one clip, fans could be heard excitedly repeating, “Oh, my God!” as the moment unfolded. Both stars were done up in their diva best for the meeting, which took place in the venue built for Dion’s 2003 A New Day residency. Adele donned a sweeping black gown with a portrait neckline, embellished with glistening black baubles, her hair long and loose. Dion wore a slinky black gown with an asymmetrical cut at the shoulder, a dramatic choker around her neck and her hair pulled back in a bun.