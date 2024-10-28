Alhamra observes Kashmir Black Day

LAHORE - A special ceremony was organised at Alhamra here on Sunday to mark Kashmir Black Day under the chair of Secretary Information and Culture, Punjab, Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani. Director General Public Relations Ghulam Saghir Shahid, Additional Secretary (Culture) Awais Nawaz and a large number of people from different walks of

life also attended the ceremony. The programme included patriotic songs supporting Kashmiris’s freedom struggle and participants raised passionate slogans advocating for Kashmir’s independence from Indian occupation. Secretary Information Tahir Raza Hamdani also inaugurated a photo exhibition depicting the atrocities and state-sponsored oppression in Indian-Occupied Kashmir. In his address, Secretary Tahir Raza Hamdani stated, today, we are gathered in solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir to strongly condemn the deceitful act committed by India 77 years ago, a move that robbed Kashmiris of all their rights. DGPR Ghulam Saghir Shahid remarked, it is our duty to spread the message worldwide that the oppression against Kashmiris must end. The Pakistani nation will never forget their sacrifices. Addl Secretary Owais Nawaz said, every year, we raise our voices for Kashmir with the same fervour. We remain committed to spreading our resolve worldwide that we stand with Kashmiris. The event concluded with a rally from Alhamra to the Governor’s House, where participants chanted slogans for Kashmir’s freedom, holding banners inscribed with messages of support for the Kashmir cause.