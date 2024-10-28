APHC walks in Solidarity with Kashmir on Black Day at Mazar-e-Qaid

KARACHI - To mark October 27 as Black Day in solidarity with the Kashmiri people, a walk was organized at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi. Deputy Commissioner Shahzad Fazal Abbasi, Assistant Commissioner Dr Esa Khan, and Aurangzaib, a legendary figure in sports, joined with notable leaders from the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) – General Secretary Advocate Parviaz Ahmed, Senior Leader Syed Ajaz Ahmed, and Shaikh Abdul Majid – to express unwavering support for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination. Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Shahzad Fazal Abbasi emphasized that “Kashmir is our pride, and it is our responsibility to support our Kashmiri brothers and sisters at every level.” His remarks underscored Pakistan’s long-standing commitment to the Kashmir cause, reaffirming that the struggle of the Kashmiri people resonates deeply with the people of Pakistan.

Assistant Commissioner Dr Esa Khan also spoke on this occasion, highlighting that the right to self-determination is a universally recognized principle. “The international community must raise its voice for the fundamental rights of Kashmiris,” Dr. Khan stated, urging global leaders to acknowledge and support the Kashmiri people’s legitimate aspirations for freedom. All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter General Secretary Advocate Parviaz Ahmed expressed profound gratitude to the Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner, and all participants for their solidarity with Kashmir. He remarked, “India has deployed all means to suppress the spirit of the Kashmiri people, yet Kashmiris have demonstrated an unbreakable resolve for their rightful cause. Their uncountable sacrifices will not be in vain, and they will not yield until they achieve independence from India and unite with Pakistan.”

The walk served as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by the Kashmiri people and of Pakistan’s continued solidarity with their struggle. The participants called upon the world community to recognize and support Kashmir’s right to self-determination and urged an end to the ongoing human rights violations in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir.