Monday, October 28, 2024
APNS concerned over stoppage of tender ads in newspapers by Punjab govt

October 28, 2024
Lahore  -  The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) has expressed grave concern over the stoppage of tender advertisements in newspapers by Punjab government vide amendment in the procurement (PPRA) rules. The APNS has strongly rejected the amendment being disastrous for the already crisis-ridden newspapers in Punjab as it would result in the closure and strangulate all medium and regional newspapers across the province.

The Punjab Committee of the APNS at its meeting held under the chairmanship of Jamil Athar urged upon Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to immediately intervene in the matter and withdraw the amendment to save newspaper industry from closure and unemployment of thousands of journalists and newspaper workers.

The APNS committee noted that the amendment would not only badly impact the economies of newspapers but would also negate the transparency in the procurement process. The members were briefed that despite assurances by the Information Minister Azma Bukhari the amendment had not yet been withdrawn hence the newspapers were facing acute financial crisis.

‘Renaissance of Ideology’

The members decided to form a joint action committee of media organisations including CPNE and PFUJ. The committee also decided to take legal recourse and actions and protests on all available forums if the amendment not withdrawn by the Punjab Govt.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Mr Jamil Athar, Irfan Ashraf ( Jang), Imran Raza ( Dawn), Mohammad Farooq (Pakistan), Sheikh Furqan ( Khabrain), SafdarAli Khan (Sarzameen), Awais Razi ( Taqat), Mohsin Mumtaz ( Aftab), Imran Athar Kazi( Tijarat) and Irfan Athar Kazi ( Jurrat).

