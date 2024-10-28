Bilawal reiterates Pak support for IIOJK people’s self-will right

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yesterday vowed to support the rights of Kashmiris. Marking Kashmir Black Day, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the oppressed people of Kashmir, condemning ongoing human rights violations in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized that the suppression of voices demanding basic rights and freedoms in the region is unacceptable.

Bilawal reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast solidarity with the Kashmiri people, asserting that their right to self-determination, as recognized by United Nations resolutions, is a fundamental human right that cannot be taken away by force.

He called on the international community to take decisive steps to resolve the Kashmir issue, stressing that a peaceful resolution is essential for justice, peace, and freedom in the region. He said the Kashmir cause had always held a central place in the PPP’s agenda, honouring the legacies of his grandfather, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and his mother, Benazir Bhutto, who both advocated for Kashmir at the global level.

He also acknowledged the efforts of President Asif Ali Zardari, who highlighted the Kashmir issue internationally during his tenure and has continued to advocate for the rights of the Kashmiri people. Bilawal appealed to all Pakistanis to voice their solidarity with Kashmiris and speak out against the atrocities being committed. He urged efforts toward a peaceful resolution in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and the UN framework.